Rains in parts of R'than bring respite from scorching heat

Light to moderate rains triggered by a western disturbance brought relief from blistering heat in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, the meteorological (MeT) department here said. Bharatpur and Nohar in Hanumangarh received the maximum rainfall of 64 mm in the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning. Several other places in the state received light rains during this period.

Ajmer received 19 mm rainfall from Saturday morning to evening. Kota was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Dabok (Udaipur) recorded maximum temperatures of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 40.6 degrees Celsius, 38.4 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Bikaner, Churu, Jaipur and Ajmer, the mercury settled at 37 degrees Celsius, 36 degrees Celsius, 35.2 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

There was no heatwave in Rajasthan on Saturday, the MeT department said. It has predicted rains and thunderstorms in the state over the next four days.