Migrant workers will have to register on return: Maha minister

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:19 IST
Labourers who have gone back to their home states amid lockdown for coronavirus will have to register themselves when they return to Maharashtra, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said here on Saturday. He also said that Maharashtra has enough labour force of its own.

"(Migrant) Labourers have returned to their home states just with their clothes. They may come back after some time. At present we have enough labor force to supply to our industries," he said, speaking to reporters. "But if the labourers from other states return, they will need to register their names here," said Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader.

The minister also visited a special hospital for COVID-19 patients being set up at Chikalthana and a testing laboratory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here. "The laboratory will also study how COVID warriors can be saved from getting infected while serving coronavirus patients," he said. He also ordered that fever clinics be set up wherever necessary, a district official said.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Maharashtra reports 2,940 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths on Saturday

As many as 2,940 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, said State Health Department on Saturday. With 2,940 new positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 65,168, read an offic...

Delhi reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

As many as 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday. With 1,163 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Delhi, the total number of cases in the national capital has spiked to 18,549, ...

13 deaths in UP's Unnao, Kannauj districts due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least 13 people lost their lives due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Unnao and Kannauj districts on Saturday, officials said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.Unnao Additional District Magistr...

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...
