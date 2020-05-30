Important to continue spirit of lockdown to keep COVID-19 at bay: Kishan Reddy

People should continue the spirit of COVID-19 lockdown till a vaccine was found for the coronavirus so that its spread could be contained, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He was addressing journalists here and in Delhi covering Telangana affairs through video conference before his ministry announced the extension of the nation-wide lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

"Whether lockdown is lifted or lockdown remains, please remember that people need to continue the spirit of lockdown... till we get the medicine for COVID-19, till vaccine is available to the people. Many say it may take a year or six months for the vaccine to come," he said. People should voluntarily carry the spirit of lockdown in their towns and villages and at homes to check the spread of the virus, Reddy said.

The national lockdown, first imposed on March 24, has been extended till May 31 Reddy, who listed out achievements of the Narendra Modi- led NDA government on the completion of the first year of its second term, said terror and Left-wing extremism activities were on the wane across the country. The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union Home Ministry said.

Termed 'Unlock 1', the Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on Sunday.