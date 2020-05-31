No need to open mosques in current situation: Bengal Imams Association

The Bengal Imams Association has appealed to the public to continue the way they have been praying in their homes and inside the mosques during the COVID-19 lockdown with a strength of not more than five people. The Chairman of the Bengal Imams Association said that for more than two months people have been praying at home and they can continue in the same manner. There is no need to open mosques for the common people looking at the present situation of COVID-19, he added.

"Till we do not get clarity from the state government, no decision of opening the mosques can be taken. It is important to open emergency services like hospitals. If religious places are to remain closed for some more days, it won't harm anyone," the Chairman said. Earlier on May 29, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that all religious places will open in the state on June 1 where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time. (ANI)