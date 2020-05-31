Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP okays interstate travel but riders apply for NCR areas bordering Delhi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:02 IST
UP okays interstate travel but riders apply for NCR areas bordering Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UP government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining New Delhi. In the guidelines on the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown that will start on Monday and last till June 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods." The order added that there is no need for a separate approval or an e-permit for this.

But at the same time, the order said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. "The district administrations in consultation with police and the Health Department will issue separate orders for their respective areas as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health and Family Welfare," he said. A day after the Centre announced broad guidelines on restriction and relaxations, Tiwari said religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and barbershops will open from June 8.

A sanitizer will have to be kept at the entrance to a barbershop for customers. The order said all government offices will open with 100 per cent staff. But to prevent crowding, there will be three shifts from 9 am to 5 pm, from 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm. Sanitisation and social distancing have to be ensured at the offices.

"Marriage venues can open, but prior permission has to be sought, and not more than 30 persons are permitted to attend a marriage function," a UP government statement said. All schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching institutes are proposed to be open in July as per the guidelines of the Government of India, Tiwari said.

He said the international air travel and the Metro services will remain suspended till further orders. "Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditorium, assembly halls, and other similar places will remain closed till further orders," Tiwari said.

He also said the movement of people will remain prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am. Industrial activity outside the containment zone will be allowed. However, industrial units will have to ensure social distancing, thermal scanning, sanitization, and wearing of face masks. Night shift is also permitted, provided a safe transportation facility is given to the staff by the industrial unit.

Shopkeepers will have to ensure that their staff wears face masks, gloves and there is availability of sanitizer. "All shops will open from 9 am to 9 pm while adhering to social distancing.

Supermarkets can also open, but they too have to adhere to norms followed by the shops. In urban areas, no weekly markets will be allowed, while in rural areas, these can be allowed but with social distancing.

"Sweet shops can open, but customers cannot sit there and consume the sweets," the statement said. The street vendors can resume their business, but they have to use face masks, gloves, and sanitizers. They can operate at open places only. Roadways buses are allowed to operate within the state on the condition that they will not take passengers beyond their seating capacity.

Parks will open from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Sports complexes and stadia have been given permission to open. However, spectators are not allowed.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russias main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.T...

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020