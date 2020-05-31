UP okays interstate travel but riders apply for NCR areas bordering Delhi

The UP government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining New Delhi. In the guidelines on the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown that will start on Monday and last till June 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said, "There is no ban on interstate and intra-state movement by persons or goods." The order added that there is no need for a separate approval or an e-permit for this.

But at the same time, the order said there will be a ban on the movement of people from the containment areas in Delhi to the NCR areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. "The district administrations in consultation with police and the Health Department will issue separate orders for their respective areas as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health and Family Welfare," he said. A day after the Centre announced broad guidelines on restriction and relaxations, Tiwari said religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and barbershops will open from June 8.

A sanitizer will have to be kept at the entrance to a barbershop for customers. The order said all government offices will open with 100 per cent staff. But to prevent crowding, there will be three shifts from 9 am to 5 pm, from 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm. Sanitisation and social distancing have to be ensured at the offices.

"Marriage venues can open, but prior permission has to be sought, and not more than 30 persons are permitted to attend a marriage function," a UP government statement said. All schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching institutes are proposed to be open in July as per the guidelines of the Government of India, Tiwari said.

He said the international air travel and the Metro services will remain suspended till further orders. "Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditorium, assembly halls, and other similar places will remain closed till further orders," Tiwari said.

He also said the movement of people will remain prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am. Industrial activity outside the containment zone will be allowed. However, industrial units will have to ensure social distancing, thermal scanning, sanitization, and wearing of face masks. Night shift is also permitted, provided a safe transportation facility is given to the staff by the industrial unit.

Shopkeepers will have to ensure that their staff wears face masks, gloves and there is availability of sanitizer. "All shops will open from 9 am to 9 pm while adhering to social distancing.

Supermarkets can also open, but they too have to adhere to norms followed by the shops. In urban areas, no weekly markets will be allowed, while in rural areas, these can be allowed but with social distancing.

"Sweet shops can open, but customers cannot sit there and consume the sweets," the statement said. The street vendors can resume their business, but they have to use face masks, gloves, and sanitizers. They can operate at open places only. Roadways buses are allowed to operate within the state on the condition that they will not take passengers beyond their seating capacity.

Parks will open from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Sports complexes and stadia have been given permission to open. However, spectators are not allowed.