45 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 1384

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:09 IST
Representative Image

Forty-five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Assam, taking the number of cases to 1,384 on Monday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. There are 1,192 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the state, while 185 people have recovered and three migrated to other states.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from nine districts. "Alert ~ 23 new cases of #COVID19+. 11 Barpeta, 5 Udalguri, 3 Dhubri, 3 Darrang, 1 Sonitpur," Sarma tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the minister said 22 more people had tested positive for the infection. Fourteen of them were from Dibrugarh, four from Dhemaji, three from Tinsukia, and one from Charaideo districts, he said.

A total of 1,09,097 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, the Health Department had said on Sunday night. Four people have succumbed to COVID-19 so far.

Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases after the interstate movement was allowed during the lockdown. It reported the highest single-day spike of 177 cases last Friday. The government has mandated that those coming from other parts of the country would have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days or till the coronavirus test reports arrive.

However, it has made certain exemptions for senior citizens and women who travel to the state alone.

