New Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions appointed

The President has also approved the appointment of Adv. Mthunzi Mhaga as a Special Director of Public Prosecutions in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:14 IST
New Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions appointed
Adv. Ouma Rasethaba will serve as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, a role to which she brings at least 30 years of legal experience since her admission as an attorney in 1990 and an advocate six years later. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocates Ouma Rasethaba and Rodney de Kock as Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions with effect from today, Monday, 01 June 2020.

The President has also approved the appointment of Adv. Mthunzi Mhaga as a Special Director of Public Prosecutions in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

President Ramaphosa made the new appointments in terms of Section 9(1) and 11(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act 1998, (Act 32 of 1998), and after consultation with the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv. Shamila Batohi.

"These appointments are essential for the efficient functioning and rebuilding of the NPA as part of the fight against crime and corruption and as a contribution to deepening the capability of the state," said the Presidency in a statement.

Adv. Ouma Rasethaba will serve as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, a role to which she brings at least 30 years of legal experience since her admission as an attorney in 1990 and an advocate six years later.

She holds a B Proc (University of the North), LLB (University of Witwatersrand), Dip. Company Law (University of Witwatersrand) and LLM (University of Pretoria).

Adv. Rasethaba is a governance and risk expert, having worked in the corporate sector for 10 years.

She is also certified as a trainer, coach, teacher and public speaker and has trained as a negotiator, mediator and arbitrator.

President Ramaphosa has also appointed Adv. Rodney de Kock as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: National Prosecution Services.

Adv. De Kock was appointed as the Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape by the President of the Republic of South Africa on 1 November 2003 and he currently occupies this position.

Adv. De Kock has been a Director of Public Prosecutions for 15 years and is currently the second most senior Director of Public Prosecutions. Adv. De Kock has 32 years' relevant legal experience - 15 years of those at an executive leadership level within the NPA.

Adv. De Kock was awarded a Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees in 1983 and 1984 respectively from the University of Cape Town.

Adv. De Kock has two degrees (BA and LLB). He was admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in July 1986; became an attorney of the High Court of Namibia in April 1990, and an advocate of the High Court in April 1999.

Adv. Mthunzi Mhaga has been appointed as Special Director: Strategic and Legal Advisor within the Office of the National Director.

He will provide legal advice to the National Director regarding specific legal and administrative issues; provide strategic inputs in matters brought before the National Director, and will manage the relationship between the Office of the National Director and NPA stakeholders.

Adv. Mhaga is a highly experienced, skilled and multi-talented legal practitioner with 17 years' experience covering state advocacy, specialised investigations, High Court, Regional Court and District Court prosecution, media liaison and part-time law lecturing.

He offers a wide range of legal skills with a strong understanding of civil litigation, public prosecutions and media communications.

Adv. Mhaga worked at the NPA in various roles that included being the Senior State Advocate: Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), Senior State Advocate: Priority Crimes Litigation Unit and Member of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO/Scorpions) task team.

Prior to that, he worked as a State Advocate at the Mthatha High Court, Regional Court Prosecutor, District Court Prosecutor and Volunteer Prosecutor and part-time law lecturer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

