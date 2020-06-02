India's fatality rate due to COVID-19 at 2.82 pc, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that India's fatality rate due to coronavirus is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world. "The fatality rate due to COVID-19 in our country is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world. Only 10 per cent of India's population accounts for 50 per cent of India's COVID-19 linked deaths and 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

"It is a wrong comparison to look at the total number of COVID-19 cases only and mention that India is seventh in terms of number of cases. Our population should be considered too. 14 countries having a similar population as India have reported 22.5 times more cases and 55.2 times deaths," he added. Agarwal said that the recovery rate is continuously improving.

"The recovery rate of the nation is continuously improving. A total of 95,527 patients have been cured of COVID-19, 3,708 have recovered in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate is now 48.07 per cent, up from 11.42 per cent on April 15," he said. The recovery rate on May 18 was 38.29 per cent. On May 3, it was 26.59 per cent. On April 15, it was 11.42 per cent.

Agarwal further said, "Our COVID-19 fatality rate of 2.82 per cent is amongst the lowest in the world, compared to a global fatality rate of 6.13 per cent. We have been able to achieve this due to the timely identification of cases and proper clinical management. Our case fatality rate per lakh population too (of 0.41) is amongst the lowest in the world, while there are countries with a figure as high as 62 and 82." India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count inched closer to two lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths. (ANI)