COVID-19: 6 more test positive in Goa's first containment zone

Six COVID-19 cases were detectedin Goa on Tuesday, all from Vasco's Mangor Hill area, whichwas declared a containment zone after two cases were reporteda day earlier, an official said

Goa now has 79 COVID-19 case, though the number ofactive ones is 22 as 57 people have been discharged, including13 on Tuesday, he added

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases:79, new cases: six, deaths: nil, discharged: 57, active cases22, Samples tested till date: 22,378.