Heavy rain, winds in Goa due to low pressure in Arabian Sea

Goa experienced heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday morning due to formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, causing flooding in some low lying parts of the coastal state. With the sea conditions being rough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked fishermen not to venture into the waters.

The Goa government-appointed lifeguard agency Drishti has also appealed to people not to go in the sea and red flags have been put up at most of the spots along the 105-km-long state coastline. The IMD on Tuesday evening said, "Squally wind, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph is likely prevail over East Central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 24 hours." Following the heavy showers, many low lying areas in in the state were inundated on Wednesday.

"Several roads are inundated. There is very less traffic on roads as people are staying indoors, a senior police official said. Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar said pre-monsoon work was undertaken even during the lockdown, considering the arrival of rains.

We will review the situation today. Our labour force is already on duty to ensure inundation is reduced, he said. The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is intensifying into cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' which is set to make a landfall and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat on Wednesday, according to weather officials.

The southwest monsoon, which already hit Kerala on Monday, will reach Goa by June 6, IMD Goa's senior scientist Rahul Mohan said on Tuesday. "Monsoon will advance further only after the low- pressure system in the Arabian Sea dissipates and that may occur by June 5," he said.