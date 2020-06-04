FIR filed against school principal for holding classes in Ludhiana

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a school for running classes in Haibowal area of Ludhiana in Punjab, police said. According to Ludhiana West Assistant Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma, the principal has been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Schools and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since March after the first lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

However, the ministry had said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of Unlock1. The MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July. (ANI)