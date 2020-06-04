Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR filed against school principal for holding classes in Ludhiana

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a school for running classes in Haibowal area of Ludhiana in Punjab, police said.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:52 IST
FIR filed against school principal for holding classes in Ludhiana
Visual from the school in Ludhiana. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a school for running classes in Haibowal area of Ludhiana in Punjab, police said. According to Ludhiana West Assistant Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma, the principal has been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Schools and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since March after the first lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

However, the ministry had said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of Unlock1. The MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oriental Hotels FY20 revenue dips due to COVID-19 lockdown

Oriental Hotels Ltd has reported a loss of Rs 3.8 crore in 2019-20 as compared to a profit of Rs 89 crore in the previous financial year due to business interruption across properties on account of COVID-19. The revenue declined to Rs 301 c...

Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears resurgence

For weeks, President Donald Trump has been eager to publicly turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic. Now fears are growing within the White House that the very thing that finally shoved the virus from center stage mass protests over the...

EXPLAINER-Hong Kong's China national anthem bill aims to legislate "respect"

Hong Kongs legislature is voting on a controversial bill that would criminalize abuse of Chinas national anthem. Voting got underway in the legislature on Thursday, when a final vote is expected. Protests outside the legislature are expecte...

FEATURE-'Hunger or murder': Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peninah Wanjiru wasnt really one to take chances.Her friends said the 35-year-old Kenyan sex worker was careful how she conducted business at her home in Majengo, an informal settl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020