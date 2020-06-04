Left Menu
39 more people test positive in Punjab; COVID tally rises to 2,415

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:02 IST
Punjab continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 39 people testing positive on Thursday, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 2,415. With these fresh cases, the state has so far seen more than 200 people testing positive for the virus in the past six days.

Fifteen cases were reported in Amritsar, followed by six in Ludhiana, four each in Jalandhar and Pathankot, three in Bathinda and one each in Fazilka, Muktsar, Rupnagar, SBS Nagar, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, according to the state health department's medical bulletin. Among the fresh cases, two were foreign returnees, as per the bulletin.

Fourteen coronavirus positive patients were discharged from hospitals in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Sangrur and Bathinda. A total of 2,043 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

There are 325 active cases in the state as of now, it said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 405 coronavirus cases, followed by 262 in Jalandhar, 206 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 145 in Gurdaspur, 134 in Hoshiarpur, 125 in Patiala, 120 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 103 in Sangrur, 80 in Pathankot, 71 in Rupnagar, 69 in Muktsar, 66 in Faridkot,  64 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga,   53 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 45 in Fazilka, 38 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala.

Two patients are in critical condition and on ventilator support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,06,933 samples have been taken so far for testing, it added..

