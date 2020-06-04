Man held for filming woman in toilet of chawl using mobile

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly filming a woman by placing his mobile phone in a toilet of a chawl in Agripada area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused has been identified as Prashant Singh, an official said.

"The incident occurred when the woman went to use the common toilet in a chawl on Wednesday afternoon. The accused had placed his phone near the window of the toilet. However, after the woman spotted the mobile, she suspected something fishy. She took it away the mobile and hurriedly came out of the toilet," he said. Singh, who was hiding in the adjacent toilet, came out and started demanding his phone back, the official said.

However, the woman informed her brother and other residents of the locality about the incident. "When people asked him to show the contents of the phone, they found the woman's video in it. After that, the accused was handed over to the police," he said.

Agripada police have arrested him on the charge of molestation and also booked him under sections of the Information Technology Act, the official added..