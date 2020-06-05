Left Menu
Indian Railways committed to providing clean environment, smooth travel

OBHS service is supported by SMS based on demand "Coach-Mitra" service to cover over 1060 pairs of trains. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:32 IST
200 Railway Stations certified for implementation of Environment Management System to ISO: 14001 in 2019-20.  Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways is committed to providing world-class facilities to its passengers through one of the best railways networks in the world. In order to provide a clean environment and smooth travel experience to its passengers, Indian Railways has taken various steps under Swachh Bharat, Swachh Railways initiative.

Some important steps are listed below:

49,487 Bio-toilets installed in 14,916 coaches during 2019-20. This takes the cumulative numbers of bio-toilets to more than 2,45,400 fitted in 68,800 coaches with a coverage of 100%.

No single-use plastic material from 150th Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd Oct 2019.

Considering the efforts of Railways, Ministry of Railways has been adjudged as the best effort by a Ministry for implementation of 'Swachhta Action Plan' and was awarded by President of India on 06th Sept 2019.

200 Railway Stations certified for implementation of Environment Management System to ISO: 14001 in 2019-20.

Integrated mechanized cleaning is now provided at 953 stations.

Independent third party Survey of passenger perception on cleanliness standards was carried out at 720 Stations in 2019-20 against 407 stations.

More than 1100 pairs of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and other important long distance Mail/Express trains are having the facility of On Board House Keeping Service (OBHS) for cleaning of coach toilets, doorways, aisles and passenger compartments during the run of the trains.

OBHS service is supported by SMS based on demand "Coach-Mitra" service to cover over 1060 pairs of trains.

Mechanized laundries being set up for improving quality of washing of linen provided to AC coach passengers. 8 mechanized laundries installed in FY 2019-20 (total 68).

As an initiative to reduce, recycle and dispose of plastic waste generated in stations in an ecofriendly manner, comprehensive policy guidelines have been brought out for installation of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines (PBCMs) by Zonal Railways. At present, around 315 PBCMs have been installed at 229 stations including several district headquarters railway stations over Indian Railways.

Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) has been installed in 8 locations in 2019-20(cumulative 20).

The quick watering facility at 29 locations have been installed in 2019 -20 (cumulative 44) to reduce water filling time at stations.

