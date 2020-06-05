Mangor Hill accounts for 26 of 30 new COVID-19 cases in Goa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 30 on Friday to touch 196, with Vasco's Mangor Hill, the state's first containment area, accounting for 26 of the fresh detections, an official said. Four other cases were linked to a repatriation flight from Dubai which landed at the airport here last week, he added.

Mangor Hill was declared a containment zone on Wednesday after several cases were reported, and the numbers have continued to rise there. "We tested 2,170 samples on Friday, a majority of which were from Mangor Hill area," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 196, new cases: 30, deaths: nil, discharged: 65, active cases 131, Samples tested till date: 26,208..