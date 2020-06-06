Left Menu
Tourism Minister's 'Mission 30 per cent Commission' finished Tourism Business in Goa: Vithu Morajkar

Congress spokesperson Vithu Morajkar attacked Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Babu Ajagonkar said that the 'Mission 30 per cent Commission' of the most corrupt tourism minister has resulted in complete downfall of tourism business in State.

06-06-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Vithu Morajkar attacked Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Babu Ajagonkar said that the 'Mission 30 per cent Commission' of the most corrupt tourism minister has resulted in complete downfall of tourism business in State. While addressing media via video in presence of South Goa District Congress Secretary Parag Raikar Morajkar said, "The demand of commission even during lockdown by the tourism minister Manohar alias Babu Ajgaonkar has resulted in hoteliers not able to do maintenance of hotels and provide service to the guests."

"This is evident from the viral videos of certain hotels in Goa which are used as paid Quarantine Facility by our own Goan brethren who have returned from abroad recently. This situation has arisen due to gross corruption in the tourism department," alleged Vithu Morajkar. The Chief Minister must answer what action was taken on the letter written to his office by Travel and Tourism Association of Goa alleging that 30 per cent commission is demanded by one senior officer of tourism department on behalf of tourism minister.

"The said letter had even named the said officer. Is it that Dr Pramod Sawant shelved the said letter as he got his share of commission," questioned Morajkar. Tourism Minister Babu Ajgaonkar has broken all records of corruption in his department. Today, taxi operators, shack owners, lifeguards, event managers and other stakeholders are cursing the government for harassing them, he said.

"If Babu Ajgaonkar continues with the portfolio for some more time, the tourism industry in Goa will be dead," warned Morajkar. (ANI)

