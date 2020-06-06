Three more COVID-19 deaths push toll to 39 in J-K

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 39, officials said. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was recorded in the Jammu region, they said.

A 70-year-old man from Shopian district of south Kashmir died at Chest Diseases Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 facility, here on Saturday, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital this morning with pneumonia.

He was shifted from Shopian hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19, they added. Another 70-year-old man, a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died at SMHS hospital here this morning and his sample returned positive for the coronavirus in the evening, the officials said.

He was brought to the hospital around 2:30 to 3 am on Saturday and died within an hour after admission, they said. The officials said the man had multiple problems and died of bilateral pneumonia.

A 62-year-old woman died at a hospital in Jammu earlier in the day. The woman, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, the officials said.

They said the woman became the fifth person to succumb to the infection in the Jammu division..