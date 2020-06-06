Maharashtra continues to lead COVID-19 tally with over 82,000 cases, inching closer to overtake China

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,739 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the State tally of people infected with the virus to 82,968, said the State Health Department. As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit COVID-19 state in the country, it is inching closer towards overtaking China's tally of over 83,000 cases.

As the State witnessed 120 deaths today, the total fatalities now stand at 2,969. According to the health department's bulletin, 2,234 people were discharged on Saturday after being recovered from COVID-19. So far 37,390 people have been discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 42,600 active cases in the state.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case count reached 47,128 on Saturday after 1,274 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, said Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. With 57 new deaths, total fatalities in the city stand at 1,575. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Saturday that Asia's largest slum Dharavi area witnessed 10 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the area are at 1,899 while 71 have succumbed to the virus in the area so far. (ANI)