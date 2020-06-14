Not wearing face masks in Uttrakhand will land you 6 months in jail, Rs 5000 fine

Those who do not wear masks in public places and who violate COVID-19 quarantine rules in Uttrakhand will face six months in jail and fined Rs 5,000, the State government announced on Saturday. Amendments have been made in Section 2 and 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to make facemasks mandatory in the state. Uttarakhand is the third state after Kerala and Odisha to make changes to the act.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya approved the ordinance making the amendments in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. The amendments also made quarantine rules stricter in the state. (ANI)