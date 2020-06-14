Left Menu
Delhi govt declares Hindu Rao Hospital dedicated COVID-19 facility

The medical superintendent has been directed to make hospital beds available to admit COVID-19 patients as per the laid down protocol by June 16, it added. The Delhi government on Sunday declared Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:25 IST
The Delhi government on Sunday declared Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Hindu Rao is the largest civic hospital in the national capital.

"In view of the projections of surge in COVID-19 cases and the necessity of augmenting bed capacity urgently...Bara Hindu Rao Hospital running under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is hereby declared as a designated COVID-19 hospital," the Delhi health department said in an order. The medical superintendent has been directed to make hospital beds available to admit COVID-19 patients as per the laid down protocol by June 16, it added.

