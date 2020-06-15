Left Menu
Registration on Seva Sindhu portal mandatory for people entering Karnataka: Govt

People who will be coming or transiting through Karnataka will have to mandatorily register on Seva Sindhu portal, according to an order of the state government.

15-06-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

People who will be coming or transiting through Karnataka will have to mandatorily register on Seva Sindhu portal, according to an order of the state government. "The registration on Seva Sindhu portal is mandatory for all persons coming in or transiting, through Karnataka by providing the correct information about their contact number and destination address. All transport companies such as airlines, railways and, road transport companies are required to ensure that their passengers have done the registration on Seva Sindhu Portal for the relevant mode of transport before boarding the flight, train or bus," read the order.

As per the order, people coming from Maharashtra shall be placed under 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-day home quarantine while those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu to be under 3-day institutional quarantine and 11-day home quarantine. People coming from states other than Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine.

The other quarantine norms including those for business travellers, transit travellers and special category travellers shall be in accordance with the protocol issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department. The state government said that any violation of the quarantine norms or failure to register on Seva Sindhu portal or giving of incorrect information by the incoming persons or carrying of passengers by the transport companies without registration on the portal shall attract penal action as per section 51(b) of The Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

