Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Over 700 people penalised for not wearing face masks in public places

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is divided into three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- has recorded nearly 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 including 14 deaths so far, according to official figures. "As many as 319 people without face masks were challaned in Noida zone, 168 in Central Noida zone and 224 in Greater Noida zone,” a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:43 IST
Noida: Over 700 people penalised for not wearing face masks in public places

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued challans to 711 people who were found outdoors without wearing face masks, officials said on Wednesday. The challans were issued on Tuesday across Noida and Greater Noida with an objective to raise awareness among people about prevention of COVID-19 spread, the officials said.

The police also distributed 1,193 face masks during the drive while collecting Rs 77,200 in fines, they said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is divided into three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- has recorded nearly 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 including 14 deaths so far, according to official figures.

"As many as 319 people without face masks were challaned in Noida zone, 168 in Central Noida zone and 224 in Greater Noida zone,” a police spokesperson said. Also, 243 masks were distributed in Noida zone, 681 in Central Noida zone and 269 in Greater Noida zone, the spokesperson said.

A total amount of Rs 27,590 was collected in fines in Noida zone, Rs 14,700 in Central Noida zone and Rs 34,550 in Greater Noida zone, the official added. According to government rules, wearing a face cover is mandatory for any person venturing outdoors..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark; total tally of cases 12,300

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin. It stated that in all ...

NATO chief says US to consult allies on future troop plans

The United States remains committed to its European allies and has pledged to consult them on any future U.S. troop moves in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps surprise announcement...

Zoom plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free, paying customers

Zoom on Wednesday announced its offer allowing users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption of calls starting with beta next month. The feature will be coming for both, paid as well to free users, and will be a to...

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.One of them was carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020