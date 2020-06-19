India Post comes to aid of Odisha woman with doorstep cash withdrawal facility

India Post Payments Bank has come to the aid of the bedridden centenarian woman in Odisha by opening a bank account for doorstep cash withdrawal facility for her. This comes in the wake of reports that the woman, identified as Labhe Baghel was dragged to the bank on a cot by her daughter after the bank sought physical verification of the account holder.

The Government-owned public sector bank has helped Baghel by opening a bank account, through which she can withdraw the cash at her doorstep using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to inform about the development.

"Had learnt from media about difficulty faced by a very old lady in Odisha in withdrawing cash from her bank account. Happy to share that India Post Payments bank helped her by opening a bank account. Now she can withdraw cash at her doorstep using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System." (ANI)