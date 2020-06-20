Left Menu
Greater Noida police said they have arrested two drug traffickers with 200 kg cannabis that was procured from Andhra Pradesh and was primarily intended to be sold to college students in the National Capital Region.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:26 IST
200 kg cannabis meant to be sold to college students in Delhi-NCR seized, 2 held

Greater Noida police said they have arrested two drug traffickers with 200 kg cannabis that was procured from Andhra Pradesh and was primarily intended to be sold to college students in the National Capital Region. It is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh and was procured from Visakhapatnam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Friday the accused Praveen Kumar and Sateesh Kumar were intercepted in Dadri during a police checking. "As much as 200 kg of cannabis packed in sacks were seized from their vehicle. The consignment is worth Rs 25 lakh. Both the accused have been arrested," Singh said.

He said the accused told investigators they have earlier too smuggled cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi through the railway parcel service. Singh said the 200-kg consignment first arrived at a dhaba in Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh on a truck and from there it was brought to Gautam Buddh Nagar, where police seized it before it could be distributed locally.

The traffickers intended to sell the cannabis in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and primarily to college students, police said. They have revealed the names of their accomplices after their arrest and action would soon be taken against them, DCP Singh said. An FIR has been lodged at Dadri police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the car has been impounded, police added.

