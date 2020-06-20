Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy showers likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD

As rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said the state has recorded 142 per cent excess rainfall since June 1. Heavy showers were likely at some places in Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mandla and Balaghat districts, senior meteorologist G D Mishra said. "The rest of the state, barring Gwalior, Bhind and Jabalpur districts, has received excess rainfall.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:10 IST
Heavy showers likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said the state has recorded 142 percent excess rainfall since June 1. Heavy showers were likely at some places in Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mandla and Balaghat districts, senior meteorologist G D Mishra said.

"The rest of the state, barring Gwalior, Bhind and Jabalpur districts, has received excess rainfall. The state has recorded 131.7 mm rainfall since June 1," he said. The usual rainfall recorded in this period was 54.5 mm and going by this, the state has received 142 percent excess rainfall, he added.

Gwalior has received 16.9 mm rainfall since June 1, while it usually gets 30.2 mm in this period, the official said. Similarly, Bhind and Jabalpur districts have also received less rainfall than usual during this period, Mishra said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. calls for calm, dialogue amid huge Mali protests

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for calm and dialogue in Mali after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the capital Bamako on Friday demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down. Keita was re-elect...

HC seeks response of Tihar jail on Pinjra Tod member’s plea for legal assistance with lawyers

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Tihar Jail on a plea by a woman member of Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in North East Delhi, seeking daily access to her lawyer through video confer...

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nations capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020