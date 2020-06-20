Heavy showers likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD
As rains lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said the state has recorded 142 percent excess rainfall since June 1. Heavy showers were likely at some places in Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Mandla and Balaghat districts, senior meteorologist G D Mishra said.
"The rest of the state, barring Gwalior, Bhind and Jabalpur districts, has received excess rainfall. The state has recorded 131.7 mm rainfall since June 1," he said. The usual rainfall recorded in this period was 54.5 mm and going by this, the state has received 142 percent excess rainfall, he added.
Gwalior has received 16.9 mm rainfall since June 1, while it usually gets 30.2 mm in this period, the official said. Similarly, Bhind and Jabalpur districts have also received less rainfall than usual during this period, Mishra said.
