3 LeT associates arrested in J-K's Sopore

Three associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in a joint operation by Sopore Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here on Saturday. The joint operation was carried out at Bomie/Tarzoo. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Among those arrested are Shabir Ahmed Mir, Mohd Abbas Mir and Fahim Nabi Bhat. An FIR has been registered under relevant section at Bomie Police Station. (ANI)