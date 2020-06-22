Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt to install solar power fitted pumping station in north Bengal districts

Once the project is completeed people will get their drinking water as well as for their agricultural requirements and pisciculture," the minister said. Ghosh hoped that the solar powered pumping stations will help farmers double their income.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:57 IST
WB govt to install solar power fitted pumping station in north Bengal districts

The West Bengal government will instal pumping stations fitted with solar power to end the woes of farmers and residents in eight districts of north Bengal, state minister Rabindranath Ghosh said on Monday. The project, which has been set up in a few areas of Dooars and Malda, will be extended to the districts of Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, Ghosh, who is the North Bengal development minister, told PTI over phone.

The department has already started carrying out assessment in each of these districts to zero in on locations to set up the pumping stations, he said. These pumping stations will draw up underground water using solar power to help farmers get sufficient water for agriculture purposes. This will help them to harvest Aman variety of rice sown in June-July and those in pisciculture, Ghosh said.

Each pumping station will be built around a cluster of 25-30 houses in a locality at a cost of about Rs eight lakh, he added. "No electricity will be required. The cost of maintenance of these pumping station will be very less. The maintenance expenditure will be only once in five years. Once the project is completeed people will get their drinking water as well as for their agricultural requirements and pisciculture," the minister said.

Ghosh hoped that the solar powered pumping stations will help farmers double their income. He said the project was delayed due to the lockdown that came into force from March 25 and the department id now eyeing to complete setting up the pumping stations by this year end, he added.

After completion the pumping stations will be handed over to the district magistrates concerned, he added..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the countrys economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery, Morawiecki told a conference.Poles wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020