West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings and other grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the state government shall remain closed on Tuesday, a Finance department order said.

The state government advised its employees to avoid gatherings and strictly maintain social distancing while taking part in the festival amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said. "... in order to observe the auspicious occasion and to pay obeisance to the Lord while at home, it has been decided that all state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings and other grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the state government shall remain closed tomorrow," the order said.