Bridge collapses in J-K, narrow escape for driver

A driver of a vehicle had a narrow escape when a bridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said. The bridge on a river in the Panjgrahi belt of the district collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it, they said, adding that the driver suffered injuries.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:16 IST
A driver of a vehicle had a narrow escape when a bridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said. The bridge on a river in the Panjgrahi belt of the district collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it, they said, adding that the driver suffered injuries. Due to the collapse of the bridge, several hamlets have been cut off, the officials said.

