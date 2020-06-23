10 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 158

Ten new COVID-19 cases werereported in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking thenortheastern state's tally to 158, a Health departmentofficial said

Nine of the new cases were reported from CapitalComplex and one from Tawang district, state SurveillanceOfficer, Dr L Jampa said. All the 10 persons had returned toArunachal Pradesh from other states

Of the total 158 COVID-19 cases, 120 are active as 38people have recovered from the disease, he said.