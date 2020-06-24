Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment

Arguing that the new system puts pressure on the government’s facilities with the rising number of cases, Sisodia said there would be chaos in the city in the next few days if it was not scrapped. He told reporters there are two models in Delhi --- Shah's model which requires every COVID-19 patient to visit a COVID care centre and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model under which medical teams of district administrations go to the homes of infected persons to check on them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:19 IST
Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him with “folded hands” to scrap the new system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. Arguing that the new system puts pressure on the government’s facilities with the rising number of cases, Sisodia said there would be chaos in the city in the next few days if it was not scrapped.

He told reporters there are two models in Delhi --- Shah's model which requires every COVID-19 patient to visit a COVID care centre and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model under which medical teams of district administrations go to the homes of infected persons to check on them. This is not a fight between Shah’s model and Kejriwal’s model, he said, adding that there should be a system in which people don't face problems. He said the Union home minister himself is overseeing measures being taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

“I request the Union home minister with folded hands to scrap the new system as people have been facing a lot of problems," Sisodia said at the online media briefing. Sisodia had written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday on the same issue but said the AAP government is yet to get a response. He said COVID-19 patients are being taken in buses to the care centres for their clinical assessment.

"On the one hand, they (district administration) are conducting mass level testing. On the other, they are taking all people who test positive to a COVID care centre for a clinical assessment," Sisodia said. Baijal last week issued an order making it mandatory for every new COVID-19 patient to visit a care centre for clinical assessment to ascertain whether he or she requires hospitalisation or home isolation.

It is the responsibility of the country''s home minister to intervene in the matter and ask the lieutenant governor to scrap the new system and get back to the previous system of administration officials visiting patients at their homes, Sisodia said. Around 4,000 people tested positive on Tuesday. It is not feasible for all of them to visit COVID care centre for clinical assessment, the deputy chief minister said.

On Tuesday, Delhi''s COVID-19 count crossed the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 2,301. PTI BUN MIN MIN

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Living with the tag of 'sexy' at a young age felt horrible: Riya Sen

Actor Riya Sen says being sexualised in films and music videos at a young age made her so uncomfortable that she decided to stop working in Hindi movies. Riya hails from a family of artistes that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, moth...

Hunger or coronavirus? In fast-growing Kabul, poor Afghans dice with death

Shir Jan came to Kabul 10 years ago, excited by the Afghan capitals modern buildings, many lights and the promise of a better life - but none of his dreams have materialised and the new coronavirus pandemic has reduced him to a beggar.Like ...

UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues

Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britains airports, an industry group warned, calling on the government to do more to help an aviation industry that was shut down by the COVID pandemic and is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules. ...

Welspun One Logistics Parks looks for land parcels in big cities to set up warehouses

Welspun One Logistics Parks is looking for land parcels across major cities to expand business as it sees demand for warehousing and industrial space rising in post-Covid era, a top company official said. In December 2019, Welspun group pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020