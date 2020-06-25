Monsoon covers 27 districts in Rajasthan

South West monsoon on Thursday covered 27 of the 33 districts in Rajasthan, a Meteorological Department official said. Monsoon hit the desert state on Wednesday, a day prior to its usual date of arrival.

Districts which are yet to see onset of monsoon are Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu. It has covered 21 districts in east Rajasthan and six in west, the official said. Mandal in Bhilwara and Begun in Chittorgarh recorded 10 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning. Many other areas in the state received below 10 cm of rainfall during this period. Ganganagar, Churu and Jaipur also received 13.4 mm, 3 mm and 1 mm of rainfall respectively. This is the third time in a decade when monsoon has hit the state before its normal time.

Monsoon normally enters Rajasthan on June 25, according to the Met department. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and the department has predicted light to heavy rains in areas of Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and light to moderate rains in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during the next 24 hours.