Rains damage wheat at over 25 procurement centres in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh

A large quantity of wheat has been damaged in over 25 wheat procurement centres with the commencement of monsoon in Shajapur district. A K Harsola, CEO District Cooperative Bank, District Shajapur told ANI, "At present, 3,000 metric tonnes of the wheat crop has been damaged in 25-30 wheat procurement centres in Shajapur district. The damage might have happened due to the negligence of contractors or officers."

"If it was not kept properly, it is the responsibility of the concerned society and if it wasn't transported on time, action needs to be taken," said Harsola. The society which procures the wheat in the region reports to the District Cooperative Bank. He also suggested crop drying for the remaining produce of wheat. (ANI)