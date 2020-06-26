COVID-19: 1,332 cases, 30 deaths on Fri in Thane district

Thane district on Friday recorded 1,332 coronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 27,479, while 30 deaths during the day took the toll to 911, an official said. Thane city led with 365 cases, followed by 358 from Kalyan, 224 from Navi Mumbai and 120 from Mira Bhayander, he said.

"The recovery rate in the district is 48.70 per cent while mortality rate is 3.32 per cent," he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count stood at 3,480 while the number of deaths was 114 so far.