TTD officer suspended for alleged info leakage to media

The estate officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) near here, was on Friday placed under suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government for alleged leakage of sensitive information on the TTD to some sections of the electronic media. V Devendra Reddy of a Deputy Collector cadre came on deputation to TTD that governs the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara and has been discharging duties as the estate officer for the past six months, a temple official told PTI.

After an inquiry into the alleged information leakage last month, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal recommended to the state government to place Reddy under suspension, he said. This was the first-of-its-kind suspension in TTD history, the official added.