Kolkata Metro ready with modalities to retart services if it gets green signal from Railways

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed willingness to allow metro services from July 1, the Kolkata Metro on Friday said it has readied modalities for resumption, keeping in mind COVID-19 safety protocols, once it gets the go-ahead from the Railway Ministry. "The state government has to communicate its inclination on running of metro services to the Railway Ministry, following which a directive has to come from the ministry on the commencement," an official said.

Banerjee had earlier in the day said her government wants to restart metro services with a "100-per cent seat occupancy policy" only and observing sanitisation norms. The metro authorities will hold discussions with the state government in this regard after receiving necessary clearances from the ministry, the official said.

The Kolkata Metro has been conducting trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities since the last week of May. It had earlier said strict social distancing norms will be maintained at entry points and inside coaches after recommencement of services.

"This may lead to a reduced number of passengers who are allowed to travel," the official added..