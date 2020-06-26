Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrians ‘face unprecedented hunger amid impending COVID crisis’

The warning from multiple UN agencies comes ahead of a major donor pledging conference next Tuesday for the war-shattered country.

UN News | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:16 IST
Syrians ‘face unprecedented hunger amid impending COVID crisis’
“Syria today is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis as the prices of basic foods reach levels unseen even at the height of the nine-year conflict,” said spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs, noting a 200 per cent food price hike in under a year. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRinSYRIA)

Syrian communities devastated by years of civil war now face an "unprecedented" hunger crisis, just as urgent action is needed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

The warning from multiple UN agencies comes ahead of a major donor pledging conference next Tuesday for the war-shattered country.

To date, nine people have died from the new coronavirus in Syria.

Rural Damascus affected

Most of the relatively low number of confirmed infections have been identified in rural Damascus, in areas under Government control.

But there are serious concerns that Syrians – nine in 10 of whom live on $2 or less a day – are dangerously exposed to the disease should it reach them.

"We've only had 248 cases (of new coronavirus infection) in-country thus far, but we can take no comfort in that", said Dr Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office.

"We have other countries in the region, the number of cases has got off to a slow start, and we've seen in more recent times a real acceleration, so we've seen this in Iraq, we've seen it in Turkey, we've seen it in Egypt and we can fully expect that we will have a similar development in Syria as well."

The development coincides with an urgent World Food Programme (WFP) appeal for funding to sustain its massive nutrition programme.

200 per cent food price hike

"Syria today is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis as the prices of basic foods reach levels unseen even at the height of the nine-year conflict," said spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs, noting a 200 per cent food price hike in under a year.

"We'll continue our work, we're on the ground…we're helping 4.8 million people who need food assistance from WFP in Syria's 14 governorates. We're going to carry on, but to do that we need $200 million urgently."

With more than half of Syria's pre-war population - over 13 million people – now displaced across the country or refugees, UN humanitarian coordinating body OCHA, echoed the need for international support at next Tuesday's funding summit in Brussels.

"A generation of children has known nothing but hardship, destruction and deprivation," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. "Now over 11 million people still inside Syria need aid and protection. The economy across the region is imploding, in Syria, it is imploding, not least due to the impact of COVID-19."

To date, the $3.8 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria is only 30 per cent funded, Mr Laerke added.

Hospitals out of action

After more than nine years of war, more than half of Syria's public hospitals and health centres are out of service, according to WHO.

From Damascus to Aleppo, facilities have been reduced to rubble, including a 400-bed national hospital in Homs and a 600-bed complex in Eastern Aleppo, which used to have a nursing school and specialist centres in ophthalmology, paediatrics and nephrology.

Amid such destruction in a country so reliant on international support, the UN is increasingly concerned that COVID-19 would be devastating for all those who live day-to-day, with no social welfare safety net and insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE).

This is despite efforts to boost public health measures to protect vulnerable populations, said WHO's Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative in Syria: "Even in healthcare settings, what I have witnessed crowds of patients in the facilities which are - there is - no use of masks, even among some of the health medical personnel, because of a lack of PPE."

Insisting that there was still an "opportunity" to stop a widespread COVID-19 outbreak in Syria "that we know is coming", WHO's Dr Brennan said that scaling up tried and trusted prevention efforts was essential: "the disease surveillance, the testing, the isolation, the case management, the contact tracing and the community engagement and communications."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon

A key step in the return to service of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX could take place as soon as early next week, two people briefed on the matter said on Friday. Boeing Cos best-selling plane has been grounded since March 2019 after two fata...

Arvind plans to raise Rs 150 crore from market

Leading textile player Arvind Ltd on Friday said the company plans to raise Rs 150 crore through marketThe companys board, which is meeting on Saturday June 27 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2020, would a...

Refused money to buy drugs, man hacks mother to death

Unable to extract money from his mother to buy drugs, a man in West Bengals Nadia district hacked her to death and seriously injured his sister-in-law who tried to save her from the attack, police said on Friday. After the incident that occ...

Manipur CM to meet BJP central leadership soon for redistribution of cabinet portfolios

Having overcome a political crisis with the return of four NPP MLAs to Manipurs ruling alliance, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he would soon go to New Delhi to meet the BJPs central leaders to discuss redistribution of cabinet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020