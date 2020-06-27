Left Menu
NSUI office-bearer shot dead in MP's Mandla

The incident, a fallout of some past enmity, occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. "The deceased, Sonu Parochia, was returning home after celebrating the birthday of his uncle at a roadside eatery in a suburban area of Mandla," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vikram Singh Kushwaha, said.

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:16 IST
A 28-year-old local office- bearer of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, was allegedly shot dead at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident, a fallout of some past enmity, occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The accused, identified as Mayur Happy Yadav (30), fled from the spot after the crime, he said.

"As per the preliminary information, Parochia's two- wheeler was hit by Yadav's four-wheeler. Later, the accused fired at Parochia, in which he died on the spot," Kushwaha said. Parochia was going with his two friends when the incident occurred, he added.

NSUI's district president, Akhilesh Thakur, said that Parochia was the general secretary of the Mandla district unit. He said that the accused hails from Jabalpur and has been living in Mandla since the last five to six years.

"We have complained to the police against him on several occasions," he said. According to police, a search has been launched to nab the accused.

