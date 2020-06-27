Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boy who wants to live like woman put under transgender's care

Malappuram, June 27 (PTI): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here on Friday ordered entrusting the custody of a 17- year-old boy, who desired to live like a woman, with a transgender social worker.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:23 IST
Boy who wants to live like woman put under transgender's care

Malappuram, June 27 (PTI): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here on Friday ordered entrusting the custody of a 17- year-old boy, who desired to live like a woman, with a transgender social worker. The social worker was chosen by the CWC to give the boy care and protection for a month and to produce him before the committee for review after 30 days.

The CWC issued the interim order as per section 52 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The order was given by the CWC after interacting with the boy for four hours and based on the findings of a veteran psycho-social counsellor Mary Neethu.

The CWC found the transgender social activist Riya Isha as a fit person to give care and protection to the boy. CWC chairman P Shajesh Bhasker told PTI that the boy had complained of harassment and pressure from home after he shared his desire openly with them.

The boys aged parents and only sister opposed the move and has been hoping to transform the boy against his will and pleasure of living like a woman,he said. According to the chairman, it was the first case of a juvenile approaching the committee with a desire to live like a woman.

In fact, there could be several more juveniles who have the desire to live like the opposite sex but were suppressed by the families. No counselling in schools or educational institutions ever comes out with such issues, which is on an increase in society, he said.

"It was his protection which came before us. We were in a catch-22 situation as the boy could not be sent to either a juvenile home or a mens rescue home as he wanted to live like a lady. Hence, based on section of JJ Act, we found the fit person in the transgender social activist, who has a house and earns a living," he said. Accordingly, Isha had taken custody of the boy after executing a bond before the committee, Bhasker said.

The boys sister made a complaint before the police after he left home a few days ago. The boy stayed in a relatives house in nearby Calicut for a few days before he came back and lived with another transgender in Perintalmanna.

It was under the direction of the Perinthalmanna circle inspector that he was brought before the Child Welfare Committee. The order would be made absolute after a review after 30 days.

Efforts are also made to find a sponsor to the boy, Bhasker said. The order has also allowed the family to meet the boy in a week, at a comfortable time of his.

PTI CORR RRT NVG NVG.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Malaysia's Mahathir backs new candidate for prime minister

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.Mahathir said supporters and allies...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...

CAIT condemns Xiaomi India head comment

Traders body CAIT on Saturday condemned the reported comment of Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain that anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media. Jain had reportedly said anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020