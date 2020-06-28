Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah speaks to CMs of Bihar, Assam; takes stock of rising water in Mahananda, Brahmaputra

Separately, the home minister also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the alarming situation developing due to the rising water of the Brahmaputra. "I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @nitishkumar ji about the rising water level of Mahananda River in Bihar and assured him of all possible help from the central government for the protection of the people of Bihar," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:28 IST
Shah speaks to CMs of Bihar, Assam; takes stock of rising water in Mahananda, Brahmaputra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and enquired about the rising water level of Mahananda river and assured him of all help from the central government for the protection of the people of the state. Separately, the home minister also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the alarming situation developing due to the rising water of the Brahmaputra.

"I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @nitishkumar ji about the rising water level of Mahananda River in Bihar and assured him of all possible help from the central government for the protection of the people of Bihar," Shah tweeted in Hindi. The home minister also tweeted: "Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam".

Water level of the Mahananda river is expected to go up due to heavy rains in Nepal and areas between the Mahananda and Bagmati river basins. The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday with two more people losing their lives due to the deluge, which has affected over 4.6 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implemen...

World News Roundup: Biden criticizes Trump; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bountiesThe White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias mili...

CTA govt-in-exile seeks spl UNHRC session to examine Tibetans’ right breaches by China

Accusing China of committing cultural genocide in Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration on Sunday urged the UNHRC to hold a special session on human right violations by China in Tibet and other regions under it. Dharamshala-based Centra...

People News Roundup: Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit; Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Justin Bieber files 20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claimsJustin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual miscondu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020