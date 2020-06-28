Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM regarding landslides near Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the "alarming situation" in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the "alarming situation" in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. "Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam," Shah tweeted.
Shah also spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the rising water level of Mahananda river. "I spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the rising water level of Mahananda river and assured him of all possible help from the Centre for the protection of the people of Bihar," he said. (ANI)
