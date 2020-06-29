Two girls raped in Uttar Pradesh in separate cases
In Banda, a nine-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle from her home on Saturday night while she was sleeping, they said. He allegedly took her to a forest and raped her, SHO of Tindwari police station Ram Dinesh Tiwari said.PTI | Banda | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:43 IST
Two girls were allegedly raped by their uncles in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Banda and Chitrakoot, police said on Monday. In Banda, a nine-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle from her home on Saturday night while she was sleeping, they said.
He allegedly took her to a forest and raped her, SHO of Tindwari police station Ram Dinesh Tiwari said. The accused, identified as Chandu, was arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Tiwari said, adding that he confessed to his crime during interrogation.
The girl was recovered from the forest on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, the SHO said. In a similar incident, a 10-year-old girl, who had gone to her grandmother's house in Chitrakoot for a marriage function, was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said.
SHO of Bharatkoop police station Sanjay Upadhyay said the incident took place on June 20. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members on June 24 after which police were informed and an FIR was registered in the case on June 27, he said.
Police arrested the accused, identified as Gorelal, on Sunday and the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Chitrakoot
- Banda
- Tindwari
- Bharatkoop
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Over 16 lakh migrant workers surveyed in Uttar Pradesh
In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers
Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh's fight against Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 61 per cent