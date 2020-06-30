Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-nuclear energy protesters rally against Greenpeace in Paris

The protest comes as state-controlled utility EDF plans to shut down the second and last ageing nuclear reactor of its Fessenheim plant near the German border overnight. The French government is working to reduce the share of atomic power in its electricity mix to 50% by 2035 from the more than 71% currently, as well as to promote more renewable energy, sparking an intense debate.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:48 IST
Pro-nuclear energy protesters rally against Greenpeace in Paris

A group of pro-nuclear protesters demonstrated against the closure of a major reactor in France on Monday - taking their rally to the Paris headquarters of Greenpeace, the activists known for their eye-catching campaigns in favour of shutdowns. The protest comes as state-controlled utility EDF plans to shut down the second and last ageing nuclear reactor of its Fessenheim plant near the German border overnight.

The French government is working to reduce the share of atomic power in its electricity mix to 50% by 2035 from the more than 71% currently, as well as to promote more renewable energy, sparking an intense debate. Advocates of nuclear power say it is essential to providing sufficient quantities of carbon-free energy to balance intermittent renewable sources, such as wind and solar. Opponents say it is not carbon-free over its entire life-cycle.

Several dozen protesters - wearing face masks - carried banners in front of the Greenpeace headquarters in Paris, with slogans such as "Less nuclear means more coal". In February this year, some 50 Greenpeace militants had broken into another EDF plant, Tricastin, to demand its closure, saying it was also ageing and should be unplugged. In recent years, they have also made their way into the Fessenheim site to stage demonstrations.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. Sun Belt states backtrack after flouting pandemic guidelines

No distancing or masks recipe for disaster -top U.S. scientist New Yorks Cuomo says Trump push to reopen economy backfired Republican politicians change tune on face coveringsThe recent spike in U.S. coronavirus infections has been fueled...

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...

Kosovo president rejects war crimes accusations, will not quit for now

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday rejected an indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said he would not resign unless a judge confirmed that he would be put on trial. Last week, a special prosecutors office dealing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020