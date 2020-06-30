Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's Taj Hotels receive bomb threat call from Pakistan, security tightened

Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels - Colaba and Bandra - and the nearby areas has been tightened after a bomb threat call from Karachi said the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:34 IST
Mumbai's Taj Hotels receive bomb threat call from Pakistan, security tightened
Security at Taj Hotel, Colaba tightened amid threat calls from Karachi. Image Credit: ANI

Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels - Colaba and Bandra - and the nearby areas has been tightened after a bomb threat call from Karachi said the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. "Security tightened outside Taj Hotels and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotels with bombs," said the Mumbai Police.

The police further added that the call from Karachi came in the late hours on Monday. Taj Hotel was one of the venues which were targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital. The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China passes national security law in turning point for Hong Kong

Chinas parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colonys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. State media is expecte...

Man kills 17-year-old daughter over affair in UP: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district over an affair she was having after her marriage, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Subhash, allegedly slit his daughters throat as she was unwilli...

Professionals in India now slightly upbeat about income, savings: Survey

Professionals in India are slightly more upbeat now about their income and savings as 1 in 4 respondents expect their earned income and personal spending to increase in the next six months, according to a LinkedIn survey. Based on responses...

K'taka CM holds second round of meeting with private hospital representatives over COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a second round of meeting with representatives of private hospitals at Vidhana Soudha here over COVID-19. Earlier on June 26, an order was issued to reserve about 50 per cent beds for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020