Reactors producing benzimidazole gas caused leakage: Visakhapatnam Police

The gas leakage incident at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam occurred on Monday night at about 11

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:43 IST
Suresh Babu in-charge DCP, Visakhapatnam city speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The gas leakage incident at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam occurred on Monday night at about 11:20 pm when the workers in the factory were working on reactors producing benzimidazole gas, said Police on Tuesday. "At about 11:20 pm last night, an incident occurred at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd here in Parawada. The workers were working on reactors producing benzimidazole gas, suddenly some vapours came out and about six workers fell unconscious," Suresh Babu in-charge DCP, Visakhapatnam city told ANI.

"Immediately co-workers saw them and they were shifted to hospitals. Two of them have died and four are receiving treatment," he added. Further investigation is underway, he further said.

RK Meena, Commissioner of Police, Vizag Visakhapatnam city said that the deceased in the incident were shift in-charge. "The two persons who died in the incident were identified as Narendra and Gauri Shankar. They were the shift in-charges. We are investigating the incident," he said.

Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station said that the situation is under control, now. "Two people dead and four are admitted at hospitals. The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," said Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station. (ANI)

