Power companies asked to sort out consumers' complaints: CMO
In a tweet, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the MERC took a stock of rising consumer complaints related to exorbitant electricity bills. "The MERC has directed power companies to show transparencyin its billing proceduresand redress consumer complaints immediately," the CMO tweeted.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:37 IST
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed power companies to show transparency in billing and deal with complaints of inflated bills immediately, the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday. In a tweet, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the MERC took a stock of rising consumer complaints related to exorbitant electricity bills.
"The MERC has directed power companies to show transparencyin its billing proceduresand redress consumer complaints immediately," the CMO tweeted. Many consumers in Maharashtra including Bollywood actors Tapasee Pannu and Huma Qureshi had taken to Twitter to express shock over unexpectedly high electricity bills.
