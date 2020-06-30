55-year-old held for raping mentally unwell teen in Nagpur

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally unwell teen in Chicholi village in Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday. Accused Zakir Hussain Dudhkanoje entered the victim's home when she was alone on Monday and raped her and then threatened her brother when he caught him committing the crime, an official said.

"He fled from the spot then. A case was registered under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested some time later," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM