Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL40 PM-PUTIN Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties, post-COVID world New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed various bilateral issues and the post-COVID world. DEL53 DEFENCE-PROCUREMENT Govt approves purchase of fighter jets, missile systems, weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr New Delhi: In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of a number of frontline fighter jets, missile systems and other platforms at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said.

DEL51 BIZ-LD GOOGLE-BANNED APPS 59 banned Chinese apps go off Google Play, Apple App Store New Delhi: The 59 Chinese apps banned by the government have been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, blocking their access to mobile phone users in the country. DEL11 VIRUS LD CASES Over six lakh coronavirus cases in India, 5 days after five-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL54 VIRUS-SHAH Amit Shah meets CMs of UP, Haryana, Delhi; discusses COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and its adjoining areas, located in the two neighbouring states. DEL36 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL CM Kejriwal inaugurates plasma bank, asks people to donate plasma to save COVID-19 patients New Delhi: A plasma bank to treat novel coronavirus started functioning in Delhi on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

DEL39 CBI-LD MIAL Mumbai airport scam: CBI carries out searches at GVK group premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad New Delhi: The CBI has carried out searches at the offices of the GVK group in Mumbai and Hyderabad after registering a case against its chairman, Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, in connection with alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in the running of the Mumbai airport, officials said. DEL37 VIRUS-HEALTH BODIES Bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases be handed over to kin without waiting for test result: Health min New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to hand over bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of the infection but said the mortal remains should be disposed of as per government guidelines.

DEL34 VIRUS-TESTING India crosses nine million COVID-19 tests New Delhi: India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. DEL28 BIZ-GADKARI-ECONOMY India needs Rs 50-60 lakh cr foreign investments to bolster coronavirus-hit economy: Gadkari New Delhi: India needs foreign direct investments worth Rs 50 to 60 lakh crore and the money can be tapped mainly through infrastructure projects as well as MSME sector to accelerate the wheels of coronavirus-hit economy, according to Union minister Nitin Gadkari. By Namita Tiwari DEL26 VIRUS-HRD-ENTRANCE HRD panel to review situation for conduct of NEET, JEE: Minister New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday that a panel will review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE amid concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases.

LEGAL LGD1 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri trial: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. LGD6 VIRUS-DL-HC-NURSES-PPE KITS Set up helpline for complaints of lack of PPE kits, masks in pvt hospitals: HC suggests to AAP govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday suggested that the AAP government set up a mechanism like a helpline on which healthcare workers can call anonymously to complain against private hospitals or nursing homes not providing N-95 masks and PPE kits.

FOREIGN FGN22 US-INDIA-LD CHINA Trump believes China's 'aggressive stance' against India confirms 'true nature' of CPC: White House Washington: US President Donald Trump believes that China's "aggressive stance" against India and other countries in the region confirms the "true nature" of the ruling Communist Party of China, according to his spokesperson. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 PAK-INDIA-TROOPS Pak Army rejects reports of additional deployment of troops along LoC Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected as "false and irresponsible" media reports that it has moved around 20,000 additional soldiers along the LoC in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan to match the Chinese deployments on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Sajjad Hussain..