Modi, Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia ties to address challenges of post-COVID world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the coronavirus crisis on Thursday and resolved to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world. During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year. The prime minister conveyed his keenness to welcome Putin in India for the bilateral summit.

The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. Putin thanked Modi for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

During their conversation, Modi congratulated Putin on the success of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Allied Forces in the World War 2, and also for the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia, the statement said. The prime minister noted the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 as a symbol of the abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia.

An official statement issued by the Russian side said the two leaders discussed topical issues on the Russian-Indian agenda and confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the privileged bilateral strategic partnership and close cooperation both in the bilateral format and within international organisations and associations..