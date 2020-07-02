Left Menu
Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track in east Delhi

The child was immediately rescued and given water, the railway official said. The Railway Protection Force found a mobile phone near the body of the woman and informed her husband, he said, adding that the bodies were then handed over to police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:46 IST
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found on the rail track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi on Thursday, an official said. A one-year-old son of the woman was found lying near the bodies and he had minor injuries, the official said.

The woman and her two daughters, aged five and six, were allegedly run over by a train, he said, adding that police suspect it is a case of suicide. But no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said. According to a railway official, night duty officer Sub Inspector Yogesh received a call from the station master in Tilak Bridge about the bodies at the Mandawali station.

When the sub inspector reached the spot, he found that the boy, who was lying in between the tracks, showed some movement. The child was immediately rescued and given water, the railway official said.

The Railway Protection Force found a mobile phone near the body of the woman and informed her husband, he said, adding that the bodies were then handed over to police. "We received information about the incident at around 3.40 am. Three bodies were found lying on the railway track at the Mandawali Railway Station but we found a one-year-old child alive. He sustained minor injuries and his condition is stable now," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh said.

The bodies were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and the infant was admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. He was later handed over to his father, who is a rickshaw driver, the police said. They said the woman used to go out with her children but usually returned by the evening. However, this time she took her husband's mobile phone when he had gone to work.

On returning home, the man searched for her and their children, but to no avail. The couple, along with their children, lived near the railway colony in Mandawali, the police said. They said the woman could have taken such an extreme step due to financial stress or some dispute with her husband.

